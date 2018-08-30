Saskatoon police stumble upon boys with loaded shotgun, 2lb of marijuana
Two 14-year-old boys are facing gun and drug trafficking charges after Saskatoon police stumbled on them during an unrelated call Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were at an apartment building in the 100-block of Avenue O South at roughly 2:20 p.m. CT when they came across two youth carrying backpacks.
READ MORE: Wrong licence plate leads to meth bust in Saskatoon
A large bag of marijuana was sticking out of one of the boy’s hoodie pockets, according to police. A search turned up 2.1 pounds of marijuana, with some packaged individually in equal amounts.
A loaded sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, cannabis resin, Xanax tablets, $380 in cash, and a scale were also seized.
READ MORE: Prince Albert police seize colourfully decorated sawed-off rifle, charge 4
Both boys are facing charges that include carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused were expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Aug. 30.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.