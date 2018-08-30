Crime
August 30, 2018 5:19 pm

Saskatoon police stumble upon boys with loaded shotgun, 2lb of marijuana

Saskatoon police say they stumbled upon two boys in possession of a loaded sawed-off shotgun and 2.1 pounds of marijuana.

Two 14-year-old boys are facing gun and drug trafficking charges after Saskatoon police stumbled on them during an unrelated call Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were at an apartment building in the 100-block of Avenue O South at roughly 2:20 p.m. CT when they came across two youth carrying backpacks.

A large bag of marijuana was sticking out of one of the boy’s hoodie pockets, according to police. A search turned up 2.1 pounds of marijuana, with some packaged individually in equal amounts.

A loaded sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, cannabis resin, Xanax tablets, $380 in cash, and a scale were also seized.

Both boys are facing charges that include carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused were expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Aug. 30.

