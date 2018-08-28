Wrong licence plate leads to meth bust in Saskatoon

Two people caught in a car with the wrong licence plate are facing drug and weapon charges.

Saskatoon police officers spotted a Ford Focus around midnight Monday in the area of Avenue D North and 39th Street West.

A check found the car had an incorrect plate and officers pulled it over in a parking lot in the 1800-block of Idylwyld Drive.

Police said they seized over 21 grams of meth when they searched the car and its occupants.

A sawed-off rifle, drug packaging, a scale, cash, and cellphones were also seized.

A 41-year-old man is facing nine firearm-related charges and one count of meth possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 28-year-old woman is charged with meth possession.