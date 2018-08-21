RCMP gun reported stolen, turned in to Saskatoon police

An RCMP gun, which was reported stolen, has been turned in to the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

The theft occurred in downtown Saskatoon on the night of Aug. 8. An unmarked RCMP vehicle was broken into in a hotel parkade, and the firearm as well as ammunition were taken.

Police said, as a result of their efforts, an anonymous person turned the handgun in to the SPS service centre on Aug. 21.

No charges will be laid in relation to how the gun was returned, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

Saskatchewan RCMP said it would be conducting an internal review into the circumstances that led up to theft, and one of its members would be temporarily re-assigned to administrative duties.