Missing patrol jacket recovered by Shellbrook RCMP
A missing RCMP patrol jacket believed to have been stolen in Parkside, Sask., has been recovered.
Foot patrols were being conducted by Shellbrook RCMP at a demolition derby event on July 28.
Police were told someone had entered an RCMP vehicle in the parking lot at roughly 11:45 p.m. CT. Nothing else was discovered missing.
According to RCMP, it was important the patrol jacket be found because any civilian wearing it could potentially be in violation of impersonating a peace officer.
Parkside is roughly 120 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
