Missing patrol jacket recovered by Shellbrook RCMP

A missing RCMP patrol jacket believed to have been stolen in Parkside, Sask., has been recovered.

Foot patrols were being conducted by Shellbrook RCMP at a demolition derby event on July 28.

Police were told someone had entered an RCMP vehicle in the parking lot at roughly 11:45 p.m. CT. Nothing else was discovered missing.

According to RCMP, it was important the patrol jacket be found because any civilian wearing it could potentially be in violation of impersonating a peace officer.

Parkside is roughly 120 kilometres north of Saskatoon.