Crime
August 2, 2018 5:47 pm
Updated: August 2, 2018 5:49 pm

Missing patrol jacket recovered by Shellbrook RCMP

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Shellbrook RCMP say they have recovered a missing patrol jacket, similar to the one in this photo.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A missing RCMP patrol jacket believed to have been stolen in Parkside, Sask., has been recovered.

Foot patrols were being conducted by Shellbrook RCMP at a demolition derby event on July 28.

Police were told someone had entered an RCMP vehicle in the parking lot at roughly 11:45 p.m. CT. Nothing else was discovered missing.

According to RCMP, it was important the patrol jacket be found because any civilian wearing it could potentially be in violation of impersonating a peace officer.

Parkside is roughly 120 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Global News