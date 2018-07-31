RCMP detachment deliberately set on fire in northern Saskatchewan

Initial investigation has determined that a RCMP detachment building in northern Saskatchewan was deliberately set on fire last week.

The blaze in Dillon was reported to Saskatchewan RCMP’s divisional communications centre at roughly 2:45 a.m. CT on July 26.

READ MORE: 2 Saskatoon men charged with arson after rash of fires

Two local residents had extinguished the flames before police members arrived.

Damage to the building was minimal.

The provincial fire examiner’s office is assisting with the arson investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the fire is asked to contact Dillon RCMP at 306-282-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Dillon is roughly 500 kilometres north of Saskatoon.