OPP searching for arson suspect spotted playing musical instrument

Norfolk OPP say they’re on the lookout for a musically inclined arson suspect.

Officers say they responded to a report of a small grass fire in Ingersoll just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a male suspect was spotted setting a grassy area on fire near a parking lot on King Street East and Water Street. Officers say the suspect lit the fire, then stayed at the scene and played what may have been a recorder before trying to light the grass on fire again.

The suspect then fled the scene with a small white dog. Officers say there was also a female in the area who may have been with the man as well.

The OPP has described the male suspect as approximately 30 years old, about five feet eight inches with short dark hair. He was wearing a long dark t-shirt and blue and white plaid shorts.

Officers say the case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 519-485-6554 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).