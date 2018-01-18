Arson charges laid following car fire in downtown London

London police have charged a Thamesford man after a car fire on Dundas Street Wednesday afternoon.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with arson causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and breach of recognizance.

Police say there were two men inside the vehicle at the time, both suffered burns and remain in hospital care in critical condition.

Emergency crews responded to a car fire on Dundas Street, just east of Wellington Street at around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the men were known to each other, and one of them started the fire inside the car while both were still inside.

Both men got out of the vehicle with their clothing were on fire. Almost immediately after, two London Police Service foot patrol officers were in the area and arrested one of the men, while the victim was located in a nearby store.

The London Fire Department extinguished the fire and Middlesex-London EMS transported both men to hospital.

The London Police Service’s General Investigation Section, with the assistance of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and London Fire, are continuing the investigation.