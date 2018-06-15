London police arrest suspect in December arson case
London police say they’ve charged a 22-year-old man in connection with an arson investigation from late last year.
Officers say they responded to a home on Margaret Street around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 after reports of a fire.
They say no one was in the home at the time, but in December, it was reported one person suffered minor injuries in connection with the incident.
Damage from the fire was estimated to be roughly $20,000.
The investigation continued over the last six months and on Friday, officers announced a 22-year-old suspect had been charged with two counts of arson/fire and disregard for human life.
He appeared in court on Thursday.
