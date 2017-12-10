3 fires, 24 hours: London police and fire investigate blazes that sent 3 to hospital

Three fires in 24 hours kept London police officers and fire crews busy.

Both organizations are currently involved in three different fires that happened between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

First, on Friday evening there was a fire at 216 Egerton Street, just north of Trafalgar Street which sent a man and a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

Later that evening, there was a report of a fire at another residence in the area of Margaret and Ethel streets. One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of that blaze.

Finally, around 9 a.m. Saturday, police, fire, and EMS responded to reports of a fire in the building where Crescent Variety is located in the Merlin Crescent and Wavell Street area. The fire was quickly put out. There were no injuries but police say there is extensive damage to the property.

None of the fires were related, and police say the cause and circumstances of each blaze are still under investigation by police, the fire department and Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall. None of the fires were related.

Anyone with information is asked to call London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.