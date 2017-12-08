Egerton Street blaze sends two to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A fire at a two-storey home on Egerton Street has sent two people to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police and paramedics said.

Few details are known, but emergency crews were called to the scene at 216 Egerton St., just north of Trafalgar Street, around 6 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Crews could see smoke coming from the multi-unit residence upon arrival at the scene. Inside, firefighters were met with heavy smoke and high heat from the building’s basement.

Two people in the building’s basement, a man and woman, were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, said police and an official with Middlesex-London EMS. No other injuries were reported, the EMS official said.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate is not yet known. London police said the Ontario Fire Marshal will attend the scene.

Police have blocked off the intersection of Hamilton Road and Egerton Street for the time being. East and westbound traffic along Hamilton Road will have to turn around upon arriving at Egerton Street, police said.