Saskatoon police charge RCMP officer with unsafe gun storage after theft

Saskatchewan RCMP announced on July 17 that one of its officers has been charged with unsafe storage of a restricted firearm.

The RCMP-issued gun was stolen in downtown Saskatoon on the night of Aug. 8, 2018. An unmarked RCMP vehicle was broken into in a hotel parkade and the firearm, as well as ammunition, were taken.

It was described as a silver 9-mm Smith & Wesson 5946 with an RCMP image etched on the side.

An anonymous person turned the handgun into the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) service centre on Aug. 21, 2018. Both it and the ammo were returned to RCMP.

Saskatchewan RCMP said it would be conducting an internal review into the circumstances that led up to the theft, and one of its members would be temporarily re-assigned to administrative duties.

As a result of the conduct investigation, RCMP said corrective measures were imposed on the officer. Since then, the officer has returned to operational duties.

SPS also investigated the circumstances and charged RCMP Const. Shannon Drall.

She is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on the afternoon of July 17.

