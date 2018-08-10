RCMP handgun stolen from unmarked vehicle in Saskatoon hotel parkade

An RCMP firearm and ammunition were stolen from an unmarked police vehicle parked at a hotel parkade in downtown Saskatoon.

RCMP said the vehicle was broken into sometime overnight Wednesday. The theft was discovered Thursday morning.

The handgun is a 9-millimetre Smith & Wesson 5946 with serial number BDX1238. It is silver with a black handgrip and has an RCMP image etched on the side.

Saskatoon police have released an image of the suspect.

He is described as being in his 50s or 60s, balding with longer hair on the sides that is dark and greying. He was wearing a black T-shirt with white printing on the front, and a beige or brown sweater.

Patrol members, along with the guns and gangs unit, are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

An internal review has been launched by the RCMP into the circumstances that led up to and contributed to the theft of the handgun.