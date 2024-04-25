Man shot and killed in Toronto, 3rd homicide investigation in less than a day

Send this page to someone via email

A man was shot inside of a south Etobicoke apartment unit, marking Toronto’s third homicide investigation in less than a day.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Long Branch Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West in the city’s west end at 2:25 a.m. Thursday for reports of someone shot inside of an apartment unit.

A male victim was found with injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported an adult patient to hospital with critical injuries.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspects fled in a white sedan and are outstanding, police said, adding that they were males who were wearing face coverings.

The fatal shooting came after two other homicide investigations were launched in Toronto just hours earlier.

At around 11:19 a.m. on Wednesday, paramedics were called to an apartment in the Lawrence and Morningside avenues area of Scarborough for a medical complaint.

A man was found dead inside of the apartment, police said.

Officers were called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and it was later deemed a homicide.

Then just before midnight, emergency crews were called to the Church and Shuter streets area.

A man was pushed from a balcony and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers are looking for two male and two female suspects, investigators said.

It is unknown what exactly led to the incident.