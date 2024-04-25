Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after being pushed from downtown Toronto balcony

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 8:30 am
1 min read
A man was pushed from a balcony near Church and Shuter streets late Wednesday, police said. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. View image in full screen
A man was pushed from a balcony near Church and Shuter streets late Wednesday, police said. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Isaac Callan/Global News
Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was pushed from a balcony in the downtown core.

Police said it happened on Wednesday at around 11:58 p.m. in the Church and Shuter streets area.

A man was pushed from a balcony and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers are looking for two male and two female suspects, investigators said.

It is unknown what exactly led to the incident. The homicide unit has been called in.

Advertisement
