Man dead after being pushed from downtown Toronto balcony

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was pushed from a balcony in the downtown core.
Police said it happened on Wednesday at around 11:58 p.m. in the Church and Shuter streets area.
A man was pushed from a balcony and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Officers are looking for two male and two female suspects, investigators said.
It is unknown what exactly led to the incident. The homicide unit has been called in.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Gas station clerk stabbed several times during violent attack at Ultramar in Montreal
- Canada’s most wanted list: Toronto suspect in fatal shooting at No. 1
- Man acquitted in Tina Fontaine murder found dead, says her aunt
- Canadians should expect politicians to support right to bail, Virani’s office says
Comments