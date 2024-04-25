Man dead after being pushed from downtown Toronto balcony

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was pushed from a balcony in the downtown core.

Police said it happened on Wednesday at around 11:58 p.m. in the Church and Shuter streets area.

A man was pushed from a balcony and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers are looking for two male and two female suspects, investigators said.

It is unknown what exactly led to the incident. The homicide unit has been called in.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Church St & Shuter St

11:58pm

– reports of man pushed from balcony

– victim transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased

– two male and two female suspects are outstanding

– unknown suspect descriptions

– homicide is investigating#GO881043

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 25, 2024