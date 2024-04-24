Police investigating after man found dead in Toronto apartment

See more sharing options

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was found dead in an east-end apartment on Wednesday.

Police said paramedics were called to an apartment in the Lawrence and Morningside avenues area at around 11:19 a.m. for a medical complaint.

A man was found dead inside of the apartment, police said.

Officers were called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. Police did not say if the death is suspicious.

More to come.

MEDICAL COMPLAINT:

11:19 am

Lawrence Avenue E / Morningside Ave @TPS43Div

-man located deceased in an apartment

-circumstances unknown

-investigation underway

Info? @1800222TIPS#GO875857

^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 24, 2024