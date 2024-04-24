Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after man found dead in Toronto apartment

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 24, 2024 1:27 pm
1 min read
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was found dead in an east-end apartment on Wednesday.

Police said paramedics were called to an apartment in the Lawrence and Morningside avenues area at around 11:19 a.m. for a medical complaint.

A man was found dead inside of the apartment, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Officers were called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. Police did not say if the death is suspicious.

More to come.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices