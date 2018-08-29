Crime
August 29, 2018 3:14 pm

Prince Albert police seize colourfully decorated sawed-off rifle, charge 4

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police conducted a search in Prince Albert, Sask., that lead to the seizure of a colourfully decorated gun.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
A A

Four people are facing charges in Prince Albert, Sask., after weapons were seized, including a rifle covered with duct tape featuring colourful owls.

Prince Albert police saw a man known to be on court-ordered conditions getting into a vehicle in the 2600-block of 2nd Avenue West at 3 a.m. CT on Aug. 28.

READ MORE: Man armed with double-barreled shotgun robs Prince Albert, Sask. store

Officers went to speak with the man, as well as three passengers in the SUV, leading to a search of the vehicle.

A modified .22-calibre rifle, two magazines, bullets, a hunting knife, and a sledge hammer were seized.

READ MORE: Guns, drugs seized by Prince Albert police

Two men and two women are facing numerous firearms and weapons related charges.

The accused, ranging in age from 19 to 25, are scheduled to make their first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Wednesday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2nd Avenue West
Duct Tape
gun charges
Modified Rifle
Owls
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Rifle
Sawed-Off Rifle
weapons charges

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News