Prince Albert police seize colourfully decorated sawed-off rifle, charge 4

Four people are facing charges in Prince Albert, Sask., after weapons were seized, including a rifle covered with duct tape featuring colourful owls.

Prince Albert police saw a man known to be on court-ordered conditions getting into a vehicle in the 2600-block of 2nd Avenue West at 3 a.m. CT on Aug. 28.

Officers went to speak with the man, as well as three passengers in the SUV, leading to a search of the vehicle.

A modified .22-calibre rifle, two magazines, bullets, a hunting knife, and a sledge hammer were seized.

Two men and two women are facing numerous firearms and weapons related charges.

The accused, ranging in age from 19 to 25, are scheduled to make their first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Wednesday.