August 24, 2018 3:53 pm

ATMs targeted by thieves in Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police believe two men were targeting ATMs in two break-ins minutes apart.

Saskatoon police believe ATMs targeted in two break-ins minutes apart early Friday morning were committed by the same people.

Officers were called to a gas station in the 1800-block of McOrmond Drive at roughly 3:30 a.m. CT where two men dressed in black attempted to break into the store.

The ATM was thought to have been targeted.

Moments later police were called to a grocery store in the 1700-block of Preston Avenue.

Police believe the same two men broke through a window and tried to steal an ATM.

There is no description of the suspects, but police believe they were driving a large late model pickup truck with running boards, dark in colour, and may have a grey stripe down the body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

