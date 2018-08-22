Crime
August 22, 2018

Wanted man arrested with imitation gun in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood

Police say a 26-year-old Saskatoon man was found to be in possession of an imitation gun at a disturbance call.

A wanted man is facing gun-related charges after a disturbance in the Sutherland neighbourhood.

Saskatoon police said people were reportedly running around a home with guns in the 100-block of 109th Street West at around 2:50 a.m. CT on Aug. 22. The air support unit advised ground units that people were entering the home through the back.

Arriving officers arrested one man and shortly afterwards, 12 more people left the home.

Police said two men breaching probation orders were arrested. One was found to have an imitation gun in his possession.

The 26-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges of carrying a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of an unauthorized firearm, breach of conditions, and breach of probation. He also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

No injuries were reported.

