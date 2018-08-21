Crime
2 Saskatoon shootings hours apart on Avenue I South

Two shootings happened within hours of each other on Avenue I South overnight, according to Saskatoon police.

Saskatoon police say they found evidence of a gun being fired towards homes twice within hours of each other.

The first shooting was reported in the 100-block of Avenue I South at roughly 11:15 p.m. CT on Aug. 20. The second occurred at roughly 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 600-block of the same street.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe one of the homes involved was not the intended target.

Members of the guns and gangs unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

