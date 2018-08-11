Saskatoon police investigating two homicides just hours apart

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating two homicides that took place only 12 hours apart.

On Friday evening, around 10:40 p.m., police along with Medavie Health Services responded to an injured man in an apartment block in the 200 block of 5 Avenue North. Police say the man was found in a hallway and transported to hospital. He died from his injuries.

Just 12 hours later, on Saturday morning around 10:40 a.m., police along with Medavie Health Services responded to another report of an injured man in an apartment block in the 200 block of Avenue V South. The man was transported to hospital and died from his injuries.

Police say the two homicides are not connected.

Members from the Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime Section and Forensic Identification are actively investigating both homicides along with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Police are asking anyone that may have information to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.