August 22, 2018 12:25 pm

Arrest made in Saskatoon homicide

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Duran Laplante, who was wanted for second-degree murder in a Saskatoon death, has been arrested by Saskatoon police.

A man wanted for second-degree murder is in Saskatoon police custody.

Duran Laplante, 22, was arrested Tuesday by members of the major crimes unit.

Investigators believe Laplante and Elijah Kozak, 24, were involved in an altercation on Aug. 10.

Kozak was found injured in the hallway of an apartment building in the 200-block of 5th Avenue North late that evening.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police have not released details on the nature of his injuries, but said Laplante and Kozak were known to each other.

Laplante appeared Wednesday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

