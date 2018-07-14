Crime
July 14, 2018 6:44 pm
Updated: July 14, 2018 7:33 pm

Prince Albert police treating body found in yard as suspicious death

Prince Albert police are investigating the suspicious death of a 42-year-old man.

Police are investigating the death of a man found in a yard in Prince Albert as suspicious.

Officers and EMS were called to a location near the intersection of 6 Avenue and 20 Street East at 9:07 p.m., on Friday.

Jordan Ballantyne, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on Ballantyne’s death or recent activities is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

