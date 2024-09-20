Coquitlam Mounties could face dismissal over shocking group chat

Send this page to someone via email

Three Coquitlam RCMP officers are facing possible dismissal after an investigation into a private group chat allegedly filled with thousands of racist, homophobic and sexually charged messages.

The messages were pulled off phones seized as part of a police ‘code of conduct’ investigation.

Coquitlam RCMP members, like other Mounties across the country, must abide by a code of conduct.

But court documents obtained by Global News reveal allegations of serious violations by the three members.

Constables Philip Dick, Ian Solven and Mersad Mesbah have been suspended since June 2021.

An Information to Obtain document, or ITO, alleges the messages were shared in group chats on WhatsApp, Signal and on RCMP mobile data terminals.

“We gotta find a black guy today. This is your competency. I have to taser a black guy,” one message allegedly states.

“Why do black guys, you know, they’re not picking cotton anymore. What’s they’re (sic.) problem?” states another message allegedly written by Dick.

Members of the group allegedly belittled Indigenous people, talking about how they were “stupid” or “drunk” and saying they have “unfortunate bodies” and all have Fetal Alcohol Syndrome.”

Const. Dick would also allegedly call female members of the public ”dumb b—-es” and suggest he was going to “write off” [quickly conclude] their files.

All three Constables appeared to use ”goldfish” as a slur for Asian people. For example. They talked about how “goldfish” have “bulging eyes” that ”can’t see anything.” And responding to a domestic violence call where the victim was bleeding from the mouth, once comment was, “Well she’s a f—ing dumb bitch, should’ve worn a mouth guard.”

Athur Schafer, with the Centre for Applied Ethics, said the case raised major concerns.

“It’s scary to think that police officers, law enforcement officers, who are supposed to be professionals have attitudes and values and behave and talk in ways that are so contemptuous of women, contemptuous of racial minorities,” he told Global News.

“Where is the leadership of the force in setting hiring guidelines that will select people who can be appropriate?”

The RCMP began investigating after another officer made a report to his superiors.

But failure to make proper legal filings and meet deadlines have resulted in some allegations being thrown out.

Lawyer Ravi Hira, K.C. with Hiran Rowan, who is not involved in the case, told Global News, “Unfortunately some matters do take a fair amount of time.”

“Other less complicated matters can be dealt with, with some rapidity,” he said. “But there is a one-year limitation period, which is, the proceedings must be instituted within one year of the RCMP finding out.”

Constables Philip Dick, Ian Solven and Mersad Mesbah are due to face code of conduct hearings in March, nearly four years after their alleged conduct violations were first reported.