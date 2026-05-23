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Weather

Bruno Mars postpones Toronto concert as heavy rain, winds sweep southern Ontario

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 23, 2026 1:22 pm
1 min read
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for a large swath of southern and eastern Ontario including Peterborough and Belleville as well as the GTA. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for a large swath of southern and eastern Ontario including Peterborough and Belleville as well as the GTA. Alex Lupul/ CP
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Get your umbrellas back out, and maybe your jackets, too.

Cold, soaking rain sweeping across southern Ontario this weekend has already forced at least one major event in Toronto to postpone.

Organizers announced Saturday that Bruno Mars’ concert at Rogers Stadium would be rescheduled to May 31 due to inclement weather.

“The safety of our guests, artists, crew and staff remains our top priority,” Rogers Stadium said in a statement on social media, adding that all previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new date.

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The postponement comes as Environment Canada warns parts of southern Ontario could see up to 50 millimetres of rain this weekend.

A special weather statement remains in effect across much of the Greater Toronto Area, including Toronto, Oshawa and Halton Hills, as a low-pressure system moves across the region.

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Rain and gusting winds had moved into the region early Saturday, making forecasted highs of 13 C feel closer to a chilly 3 C in some areas.

The weather agency says the steady rain will taper off to drizzle as the system moves east on Saturday night and into Sunday morning

Sunday is expected to be slightly warmer with highs near 20 C, though cloudy skies and windy conditions are expected to stick around, making the weather feel cooler.

While flooding is not expected and no flood watches or warnings have been issued, rivers, streams and side-streets could rise and move faster through the weekend.

Residents are being urged to stay away from shorelines and riverbanks, especially if they are with children and pets, and to keep an eye on forecast updates.

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