Warm weather in the Maritimes hints at a hot summer ahead

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The heat is on in the Maritimes, with above-normal temperatures and the first heat warnings of the year in Nova Scotia.

For many, it was an uncomfortably warm Wednesday as temperatures reached 30 C in Halifax.

“It’s starting to feel a lot more like Kenya. I’m from Kenya, originally,” said Halifax resident Deryl Amenya.

In Fredericton, the temperatures hit a sweltering 32 C, prompting the city’s fire chief and EMO director, Dwayne Killingbeck, to remind residents to stay safe in the sun.

“Staying hydrated is key, ensuring you have shade, proper coverings and hats when you go outside, scheduling your day so you’re not doing heavy exertion during the middle of the day when it’s highest heat,” he said.

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The city has created an interactive map called Stay Cool Fredericton to show residents where to access water and air conditioning.

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Local Home Hardware general manager, Kevin Hathaway, says air conditioner sales do tend to rise at this time of year.

“I would definitely start looking now,” he said.

“Get it before it gets too hot. Always check for energy efficiency, make sure you’re getting the proper size for the room you’re doing.”

That tip may come in handy.

Global News Chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says this summer is expected to be a warm one.

“We are forecasting above-normal temperatures here, especially — I think in August and July — so it is going to be another hot summer,” he said.

Back in Halifax, Amenya is taking a positive approach to that forecast.

“This is the weather that you pray for when it’s – 25, right?”

For now, more seasonable levels are expected on Thursday.