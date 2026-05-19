First heat warnings of the year issued for parts of Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Nova Scotia are under heat warnings over the next two days.

The warnings cover Annapolis, Kings, Lunenburg and Queens counties, west of Halifax.

According to the national forecaster, temperatures are expected to reach 30 C, combined with overnight lows near 16 C beginning Tuesday afternoon under late in the day Wednesday.

Temperatures should be cooler along parts of the coast, the warning notes.

Environment Canada is warning people to watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion, such as headache, nausea, dizziness, dark urine and intense fatigue.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Heat stroke is a medical emergency, the warning adds.

“Call 911 or your emergency health provider if you, or someone around you, is showing signs of heat stroke which can include red and hot skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion and change in consciousness,” it states.

Story continues below advertisement

“While you wait for medical attention, try to cool the person by moving them to a cool place, removing extra clothing, applying cold water or ice packs around the body.”

Global News’ meteorologist, Ross Hull, says the entire province will be experiencing warm weather over the next two days, with temperatures expected to cool down beginning Thursday.

“Stay well hydrated as you’re heading out there today, because it will be a warm one, especially in some of that direct sunshine,” said Hull.