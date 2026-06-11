Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary area

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Environment Canada has issued a “yellow” severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Calgary and areas to the south and southwest.

The national weather agency says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Calgary and surrounding area was issued just before 2 p.m. on Thursday. Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada

The warning was initially issued just before 2 p.m. Mountain time, covering an area stretching from just south of Airdrie to just north of Fort Macleod and from High River in the east to just west of Longview.

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Environment Canada says the warning will remain in place until Thursday evening.