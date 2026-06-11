Manitoba Hydro making ‘significant progress’ restoring power after storm

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Manitoba Hydro says “significant progress” has been made, but many Winnipeg customers are still without power after a slew of chaotic weather hit the province this week.

As of Thursday morning, 1,400 customers remained without power, down from the 25,000 without power on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said in a press release.

The utility operator said there is more restoration work needed on smaller, scattered outages, but crews are working on three major outages on Thursday.

The majority of customers without power are in Winnipeg’s Sargent Park neighbourhood, the Windsor Park area and near Kildonan Drive and Seven Oaks.

Manitoba Hydro said there are “multiple locations of downed lines” and wires in areas that are “tricky to access” in some places.

“Some customers have been without power for an extended period of time, and the utility recognizes the difficulty this causes customers,” a spokesperson said in the press release. “Multiple crews are prioritizing these outages.”

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The utility operator said most storm-related outages are expected to be largely resolved on Thursday.

Power lines down just south of Winnipeg. Global News

Extensive outages were a result of several hours of high winds, heavy rain and lightning that ripped across the province Tuesday and Wednesday.

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The storm system developed over the Red River Valley Tuesday night and “quickly went severe,” Environment Canada meteorologist Dan Fulton told 680 CJOB.

More than 250 mm of rainfall was reported in the Stonewall, Man., area by 3 a.m., causing major flooding.

Woodlands and Winnipeg both clocked approximately 120 mm of rain, with reports of flooding across the province.

Environment Canada also reported large hail and winds surpassing 100 km/h.

The government agency confirmed at least one twister touched down in St. Anne Tuesday night.

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A risk of thunderstorms remains in place for Winnipeg and much of the southern areas of the province on Thursday, before the skies are expected to clear on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow rainfall warning for the northeastern reaches of the province, with up to 50 mm expected by Friday morning.

Cleanup also continues as communities grapple with the resulting flooding. Municipal officials in Stonewall have asked residents to limit unnecessary water use to allow the system time to recover.

City officials in Winnipeg told Global News on Wednesday that staff are working hard to address all incidents of flooding at homes and businesses.

Cleanup also continues in western communities like Swan River, which was hit by a storm early Monday morning, resulting in significant flooding.