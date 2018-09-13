Battlefords RCMP searching for wanted man after woman shot in leg

Battlefords RCMP are on the lookout for Norman ‘Percy’ Bird, 24, who is wanted for a shooting that sent a woman to hospital.

Officers were called to an injured person at Battlefords Union Hospital at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 11. The woman had been brought in with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound to the leg.

She remains in hospital in stable condition.

RCMP said on Sept. 11 that they identified and located a vehicle associated with the shooting. This vehicle fled from police, however, two occupants abandoned it and were taken into custody.

A loaded gun was recovered from the vehicle.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Bird. He is wanted for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to injure, mischief under $5,000, and breach of probation.

RCMP said Bird is extremely violent and people should not approach him.

He is described as five-foot 10, 160 pounds, with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a word tattooed on the right side of his neck. Police said the word is “Loyalty,” but it’s hard to read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or 911.