Arrest warrant issued by Battlefords RCMP after man found with gunshot wound

Battlefords RCMP is on the lookout for Jonathan Swiftwolfe, 24, after another man was found suffering what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Emergency services were called to a gunshot complaint at a home on Saulteaux First Nation at 11:30 a.m. CT on Sept. 1.

READ MORE: Numerous weapons seized during search in Battleford, Sask.

A 24-year-old man was found injured and was taken to Battlefords Union Hospital. He has since been transferred to a Saskatoon hospital where he was last reported in stable condition.

RCMP have identified Swiftwolfe as the person who fired the gun. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to police, Swiftwolfe has been deemed a risk to public safety, and members of the public are advised not to approach him. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

WATCH MORE: Rural crime surging in Manitoba, Stats Canada report says

Swiftwolfe is described as five-foot 10, 181 pounds, with a medium build. He has a tattoo on his right upper neck.

He was last seen driving a dark-coloured older model Dodge Ram truck.

Saulteaux First Nation is approximately 45 km north of North Battleford.

Related 2 charged with pointing gun at woman on a Saskatchewan First Nation