June 18, 2018 9:54 am
2 charged with pointing gun at woman on a Saskatchewan First Nation

Battleford RCMP have two men in custody after a gun was allegedly pointed, but not fired, at woman on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Two men have been charged with pointing a gun at a woman on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Battlefords RCMP said no shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident that happened just after 6 p.m. CT Saturday on the Saulteaux First Nation.

The suspects fled in a vehicle which was later located by police as it was entering North Battleford.

Two women were taken into custody and later released.

The ongoing investigation led Mounties to a rural area just west of North Battleford where two men were arrested in a field.

Police said a .22-calibre rifle was recovered.

A 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old man are each facing eight charges including pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Both are scheduled to appear Monday morning in North Battleford provincial court.

