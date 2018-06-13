Suspicious death in northern Saskatchewan ruled a homicide

Police have confirmed a suspicious death in northern Saskatchewan is a homicide.

Black Lake RCMP said Brandy Robillard, 24, was discovered dead late Sunday afternoon in the community.

No other details, including a cause of death, has been released.

Investigators are now trying to piece together Robillard’s activities and interactions in the hours leading up to her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Black Lake RCMP at 306-439-2185.

Black Lake is roughly 1,000 kilometres north of Saskatoon.