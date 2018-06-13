Crime
June 13, 2018

Suspicious death in northern Saskatchewan ruled a homicide

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A suspicious death in northern Saskatchewan has been ruled a homicide by Black Lake RCMP.

Police have confirmed a suspicious death in northern Saskatchewan is a homicide.

Black Lake RCMP said Brandy Robillard, 24, was discovered dead late Sunday afternoon in the community.

No other details, including a cause of death, has been released.

Investigators are now trying to piece together Robillard’s activities and interactions in the hours leading up to her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Black Lake RCMP at 306-439-2185.

Black Lake is roughly 1,000 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

