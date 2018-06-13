Suspicious death in northern Saskatchewan ruled a homicide
A A
Police have confirmed a suspicious death in northern Saskatchewan is a homicide.
Black Lake RCMP said Brandy Robillard, 24, was discovered dead late Sunday afternoon in the community.
READ MORE: Saskatoon police investigating city’s fourth homicide of 2018
No other details, including a cause of death, has been released.
Investigators are now trying to piece together Robillard’s activities and interactions in the hours leading up to her death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Black Lake RCMP at 306-439-2185.
Black Lake is roughly 1,000 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.