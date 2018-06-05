Crime
June 5, 2018 12:20 pm

3 charged with first-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. death

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police have charged three people with first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Duane Brett Ledoux.

File / Global News
A A

Three people are facing murder charges in the death of a Prince Albert, Sask., man.

The body of Duane Brett Ledoux, 25, was found in a home in the 800-block of 17th Street West on Aug. 16, 2017.

Prince Albert police called Ledoux’s death a homicide following an autopsy. A cause of death has not been released.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police calling man’s death a homicide

Investigators said Tuesday they have arrested and charged three people in Ledoux’s death.

Boden Umpherville, 35, William Chaboyer, 23, and Marrissa Bird, 29, are charged with first-degree murder.

Umpherville and Chaboyer were charged last week and remain in custody.

Bird is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Duane Ledoux
First Degree Murder
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Homicide
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News