3 charged with first-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. death
Three people are facing murder charges in the death of a Prince Albert, Sask., man.
The body of Duane Brett Ledoux, 25, was found in a home in the 800-block of 17th Street West on Aug. 16, 2017.
Prince Albert police called Ledoux’s death a homicide following an autopsy. A cause of death has not been released.
Investigators said Tuesday they have arrested and charged three people in Ledoux’s death.
Boden Umpherville, 35, William Chaboyer, 23, and Marrissa Bird, 29, are charged with first-degree murder.
Umpherville and Chaboyer were charged last week and remain in custody.
Bird is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.
