Family of Sask. man found in burnt-out vehicle believe he was murdered

Lisa Johnstone is convinced her son was murdered after his body was found in a burnt-out vehicle on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

A burning vehicle on the reserve was initially reported to Shellbrook RCMP on the morning of May 10.

RCMP said an officer investigating the complaint found a vehicle with some bushes burning in the surrounding area. The vehicle was not searched before the officer left.

The vehicle was inspected later in the day after police received two reports stating Brennan Ahenakew, 20, was missing and another report saying human remains might be in the vehicle.

Human remains were found in the vehicle and Ahenakew was positively identified on Wednesday after an autopsy.

Police said they are not releasing the results of the autopsy at this time but Johnstone is convinced her son was murdered.

“My son’s face is the face of change. Everyone’s going to know his name because of the way cops mishandled evidence,” Johnstone said.

“The way that our communities let these drug dealers, gang members do everything onto our society. This has got to stop – who is going to be the next victim?”

She said her son was a loving, hardworking young man with absolutely no affiliations to gangs.

The family is planning on filing a complaint against the RCMP.

Ahenakew’s death has not yet been deemed a homicide by police.

A RCMP spokesperson said the investigation into Ahenakew’s death continues and they are trying to determine his activities and those who had contact with him on the morning he died.

Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is approximately 135 kilometres north of Saskatoon.