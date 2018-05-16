Crime
May 16, 2018
Updated: May 16, 2018 5:49 pm

Man pleads guilty to 1st Saskatoon homicide of 2017

Daniel Forest has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case of Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2017.

A man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2017.

Daniel Forest was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Rodney Bruce Wailing.

Shortly before midnight on Jan. 11, 2017, emergency services were called to an injured man in a Riversdale neighbourhood home in the 200-block of Avenue I South.

They found Wailing, who had been the victim of an apparent assault. He was taken to Royal University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Forest was identified by Saskatoon police as a person of interest and surrendered himself to authorities days after the death.

He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 6 when sentencing submissions will be heard.

