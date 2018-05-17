Possible human remains found in burned Saskatchewan home

Police believe the bodies of two people have been found in a burned-out home in Carnduff, Sask.

The fire involving two houses in the southeastern Saskatchewan town happened early Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Fire destroys Kyle, Sask. hotel

Carnduff RCMP said what are believed to be human remains were found in one of the homes.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

RCMP are being assisted by the coroner’s office and the provincial fire examiner with their investigation.

Carnduff is roughly 380 kilometres southeast of Regina.