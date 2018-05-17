2nd fire at Saskatoon hotel construction site

There has been a second fire in less than a month at a hotel under construction in Saskatoon.

A caller reported a fire on the top floor of the new Sandman Hotel on Lorne Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. CT.

READ MORE: Construction resumes after fire guts hotel development

Arriving firefighters found flame and embers on the northwest corner of the sixth floor.

An aerial ladder was used to reach the fire and put it out. Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check for any fire extension to other parts of the structure.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 and the cause remains under investigation.

WATCH BELOW: Major structure fire at Saskatoon hotel construction site

It is the second fire in just under a month at the construction site.

A major fire at the site on the morning of April 18 could be seen across much of the city.

The cause of that fire has not been determined.