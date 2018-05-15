Damaged estimate at $25K in Saskatoon garage fire

The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a garage overnight in Saskatoon’s Forest Grove neighbourhood is still under investigation.

Firefighters called to 319 Wilkinson Cres. just before 2 a.m. CT Tuesday arrived to find smoke coming from the double detached garage and flame on one side.

Crews knocked down the exterior fire and then entered the garage to find the ceiling and attic engulfed in flame.

The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator has estimated damage at $25,000.