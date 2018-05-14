Wildfire burning out of control near Holbein, Sask.

Firefighters continue to battle an out of control wildfire west of Prince Albert, Sask.

The Rally fire started Saturday south of Holbein, roughly 35 kilometres west of the northern Saskatchewan city.

More than 1,500 hectares had burned as of Monday morning but so far has not threatened the village.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan to use crop-dusters to help crews fight wildfires

Water bombers, bulldozers and about 60 firefighters from Buckland, Shellbrook and the Ministry of Environment continue to battle the fire near the bank of the North Saskatchewan River.

The Ministry of Environment said the fire is believed to have been human caused.

There were 14 active wildfires in the province as of Monday morning, three which have not been contained.