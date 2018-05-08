Cause of Loraas Recycle fire under investigation

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a Monday afternoon fire at a commercial building in Saskatoon.

Firefighters were called to 1902 1st Ave. North just after 1 p.m. CT and arrived at Loraas Recycle to find heavy smoke coming from an overhead door.

The alarm system had sounded and everyone in the building evacuated before crews arrived.

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said the fire involved cardboard and machinery and was difficult to put out. It was brought under control in just over two hours.

Officials said a sprinkler system that had been activated before they arrived helped confine the fire.

There is no damage estimate and no injuries were reported.