Extreme Saskatchewan fire risk prompts Prince Albert to issue fire ban

An immediate fire ban has been issued for parts of Prince Albert, Sask.

City officials said the ban is due to the extreme fire weather index for the grasslands and forest fringe area.

The ban covers all areas of the city north of the North Saskatchewan River including Little Red River Park and the Hazeldell and Nordale residential areas.

Open fires and fireworks are both prohibited. The ban does not include self-contained heating devices, gas barbecues, propane fire pits and charcoal briquettes used in park-provided barbecues and fire pits.

The ban will remain in place until conditions improve.

There are currently 12 active wildfires in Saskatchewan – eight which are contained, two under ongoing assessment and two not yet contained.

So far in 2018 there have been 93 wildfires. The five-year average for this time of year is 51.

The fire weather index for most of the province is either high or extreme but no provincial fire bans have been issued at this time.

Officials said to check with local authorities as open fire bans may be in place in some jurisdictions.

Conditions in the southwest corner of the province are expected to improve Tuesday as rain is forecast for the area.