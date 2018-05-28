City of Prince Albert says fire ban lifted

A fire ban has been lifted for parts of Prince Albert, Sask.

City officials said Monday with recent precipitation and more expected this week, the fire ban for areas within Prince Albert north of the North Saskatchewan River has been lifted.

This includes Little Red River Park as well as the Hazeldell and Nordale residential areas.

The ban was initially put in place on May 7 due to the extreme fire weather index for the grasslands and forest fringe area.

As of 6:30 p.m. CT on May 28, the province reports 10 active wildfires in Saskatchewan – five which are contained, one under ongoing assessment and four not yet contained.

So far in 2018, there have been 198 wildfires. The five-year average for this time of year is 151 blazes.