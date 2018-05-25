Open fire ban lifted in Saskatchewan

An open fire ban that was issued in Saskatchewan south of the Churchill River due to dry conditions has been lifted.

The ban was issued on May 14 due to the extreme risk of wildfires in the province.

Ministry of Environment officials said Friday rainfall in many areas over the last couple of days has eased conditions and there are no active provincial fire bans in Saskatchewan at this time.

Burn restrictions remain in place in some provincial parks.

Campfires are restricted in Saskatchewan Landing, Pike Lake, Blackstrap, Great Blue Heron, Candle Lake, The Battlefords and Narrow Hills provincial parks wrere continuing dry conditions pose a serious fire risk.

Officials said there may be municipal or regional fire bans still in place, which are not affected by the lifting of the provincial ban.

They recommend checking with local authorities on the current state of any restrictions.

There are currently 12 active fires on provincial land, three which are not yet contained including the Tuff fire in Meadow Lake Provincial Park which is over 6,500 hectares in size.

A fire ban in Prince Albert National Park remains in place where crews are battling the Rabbit Creek fire.

The fire, which started as a controlled burn on May 6, has grown to over 31,000 hectares.