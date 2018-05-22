Cottages destroyed in Saskatchewan wildfire

Several structures have been destroyed as crews continue to try and bring a wildfire at Meadow Lake Provincial Park under control.

The Tuff fire, which started on May 13, has spread to over 6,500 hectares in size.

READ MORE: Rabbit Creek wildfire grows to around 24K hectares in size

Steve Roberts, the executive director of wildfire management for Saskatchewan, said 13 buildings were lost over the long weekend.

“A subdivision at Flotten Lake which was protected by sprinkler units was encroached by the fire,” Roberts said during a media briefing Tuesday.

“They verified that there has been 13 cottages burnt at that location and also a number of out buildings.”

Roberts said over 250 personnel are fighting the Tuff fire, along with 17 pieces of heavy equipment and nine helicopters. Water tankers are being used as needed.

READ MORE: Long, hot wildfire season forecasted by Natural Resources Canada

He said while the southern portion of the fire is reasonably contained, the northern perimeter is active with the Flotten Lake area of particular concern.

“Crews continue to work in that section, that is the most active part of the fire at this time, so they’re still working in those areas,” Roberts said.

He said the other wildfire of concern, the Rally fire west of Prince Albert, has been contained and crews continue to clean up.

Two outbuildings were lost in that fire.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan issues fire ban heading into long weekend

The province is also assisting with the Rabbit Creek fire in Prince Albert National Park, which has grown to 240 square kilometres.

The fire risk remains extreme or high in most of the province and Roberts said the provincial fire ban south of the Churchill River remains in place until further notice.