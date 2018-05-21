Rabbit Creek wildfire grows to around 24,000 hectares in size

Parks Canada said Monday the Rabbit Creek wildfire, which is burning primarily within Prince Albert National Park, has grown to around 24,000 hectares in size.

Additional crews from Saskatchewan, Little Red First Nation, Alberta and Ontario have joined the fire management efforts.

Parks Canada said the ongoing dry and warm weather conditions are contributing to increased fire activity and significant smoke in the area.

As weather conditions and fire behaviour change, increased smoke may be visible throughout the park and surrounding area, including the communities of Waskesiu Lake, Elk Ridge, Montreal Lake and Timber Bay. This situation will likely continue for the coming days.

There are currently no impacts on the townsite of Waskesiu with the exception of smoke.

Due to the increased smoke and to ensure public safety, the area closure includes boating on Sandy Lake, the use of trails around the lake, and the area north of Sturgeon Crossing Warden Station to the Lofthouse Trail. As a precautionary measure, the Sandy Lake and Narrows campgrounds are under 24-hour evacuation alert.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, the following areas will be closed:

Backcountry areas in Prince Albert National Park, including all backcountry trails and campgrounds.

The area west of the Hanging Heart Lakes turn off, including Kingsmere/Northshore Road, the Narrows Peninsula Trail, Kingsmere Lake and Kingsmere River

As of midnight on Monday, the following areas will be closed:

Highway 263 from Narrows Road South to Cookson Road/Highway 240, including all trails and campsites between the Freight trail and east boundary of Prince Albert National Park. During the closure visitors must use Highway 264 via Highway 2 to access the park and Waskesiu Lake.

All areas west of the Highway 263 turnoff including Narrows Road, day use areas, trails and campground.

What is closed:

Amyot Lake Trail Spur, Valleyview Trail Network, West Side Trail, Elk Trail, Hunter’s Lake Trail.

Cookson Road is closed west of Mayview Road to the park boundary.

Camp and Fish Lake backcountry campgrounds.

What will remain open as of Tuesday:

All services within the town of Waskesiu.

Highway 264 in Prince Albert National Park remains open. Travellers can access the park by using Highway 264 via Highway 2.

The Hanging Heart Lakes and Crean Lake remain open for day use boating.

Boundary Bog, Red Deer Trail Network, Waskesiu River and Fisher.

A fire ban is in effect for Prince Albert National Park.

For current information refer to the important bulletins page via Parks Canada online. Email panp.fire@pc.gc.ca or call the visitor centre 306-663-4522 for more information.

If people see fire on their property, call 911. People can call FireWatch at 1-800-667-9660 to report wildfires.