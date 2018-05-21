Special air quality statement issued in northern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement in northern Saskatchewan due to elevated pollution levels.

A wildfire southwest of Waskesiu Lake is bringing reduced visibilities and poor air quality to portions of the La Ronge region.

Winds are expected to be light Monday and tonight, with the worst conditions expected over the southwestern sections of the region.

The federal agency said individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

