Weather
May 18, 2018 2:53 pm
Updated: May 18, 2018 4:08 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: temperatures continue to climb into next week

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: There will be lots of sunshine and heat in Saskatoon's weather forecast for May long weekend and stretching into next week.

A A

The May long weekend will be full of sunshine and heat, but it doesn’t stop there. Next week will continue to see temperatures climb into the 30s.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Some clouds started off the day, but they quickly gave way to sunny skies to wrap up the work week. Afternoon highs will hike up into the upper teens.

Saturday

Sunshine will be the name of the game this long weekend. On Saturday, daytime highs will hover in the low-20s.

Sunday

Sunday will also be full of sunshine, with a high into the mid-20s.

Monday

As for Victoria Day Monday, you can expect mid-to-upper 20s with just a few clouds possible to end off the long weekend, otherwise beautiful sunny skies.

Temperatures will climb into the high 20s on the holiday Monday.

Work Week Outlook

Mostly sunny skies continue into the short work week with daytime highs in the upper 20s on Tuesday before surging up even further, back into the low 30s in the sunshine by the middle of the week.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

Cheryl Solanik took the May 18 Your Saskatchewan photo of rhubarb emerging near Biggar.

The May 18 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Cheryl Solanik in Biggar.

Cheryl Solanik / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
May Long Weekend
Sask Weather
Saskatchewan Weather
Saskatoon Weather
SkyTracker Weather
Sunshine
Victoria Day
Warm Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News