Saskatoon weather outlook: temperatures continue to climb into next week

The May long weekend will be full of sunshine and heat, but it doesn’t stop there. Next week will continue to see temperatures climb into the 30s.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Some clouds started off the day, but they quickly gave way to sunny skies to wrap up the work week. Afternoon highs will hike up into the upper teens.

Mainly sunny skies to start off the day in Saskatoon! We're sitting at 15 degrees right now. #yxe #sask pic.twitter.com/0n8CD3kYFr — Rebekah Lesko (@RLeskoGlobal) May 18, 2018

Here's a look at temperatures across the province this noon hour. #yxe #sask pic.twitter.com/kIinLTdDbV — Rebekah Lesko (@RLeskoGlobal) May 18, 2018

Saturday

Sunshine will be the name of the game this long weekend. On Saturday, daytime highs will hover in the low-20s.

Sunday

Sunday will also be full of sunshine, with a high into the mid-20s.

Monday

As for Victoria Day Monday, you can expect mid-to-upper 20s with just a few clouds possible to end off the long weekend, otherwise beautiful sunny skies.

Work Week Outlook

Mostly sunny skies continue into the short work week with daytime highs in the upper 20s on Tuesday before surging up even further, back into the low 30s in the sunshine by the middle of the week.

Cheryl Solanik took the May 18 Your Saskatchewan photo of rhubarb emerging near Biggar.

