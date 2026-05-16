Sask. campers hitting the trails despite wet, cool forecasts for long weekend

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Forecasts are calling for rain and even snow in part of Saskatchewan but dedicated campers are still showing up, determined to not let cold weather spoil their fun over the May long weekend.

“What the heck, camping is camping, we’ll just make a fire and get wet,” said Scott Gammel, a camper at Pike Lake.

Chris Honig, park manager at Pike Lake, says there has been the odd cancellation, but people come ready for the unpredictable weather. “It’s May long weekend, so you never know what might come. People come out with toques and gloves. You can still enjoy campfires and hanging out with everybody around the campfire is always nice. So it’ll be busy, but maybe not as busy if it was plus-25 weather.”

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Campers are also looking for heated cabins this year, says Terry Grosz, owner of Night Owl Camping Cabins, He says he’s going into the weekend booked solid with only one cancellation.

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“We’ve had people traveling quite long distances today to get here, and they’ve phoned to say they’re still coming… A lot of people just take it as it comes, not everybody waits for the nice day.”

Despite the crazy weather Saskatchewan has seen this year, Pike Lake is still on track for a busy camping season.

“We’re maybe a little bit delayed in getting some additional work that we’d like to do in the park, but for the most part we’re pretty much ready to go for the year,” Honig says.

Watch above for more on the campers braving the elements this May Long Weekend snowfall.