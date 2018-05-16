Wildfires

More
Environment
May 16, 2018 1:55 pm
Updated: May 16, 2018 1:58 pm

Long, hot wildfire season forecasted by Natural Resources Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press

Heat waves are seen as cars and trucks try and get past a wild fire 16km south of Fort McMurray on highway 63 Friday, May 6, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

Federal researchers say Canada may be heading into a long, hot summer in the forests.

Richard Carr of Natural Resources Canada says wildfire numbers are already ahead of the 10-year average.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan issues fire ban heading into long weekend

He said weather is expected to be hotter and drier than normal in most parts of the country in the coming months.

There have already been evacuations in the three prairie provinces because of wildfires.

READ MORE: Alberta researchers discover new method of predicting where lightning will spark wildfires

The federal fire maps show the risk is already high to extreme almost everywhere in southern regions of the country.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada wildfire season
Fire
Fires
Forest Fires
Natural Resources
Natural Resources Canada
Natural Resources Canada wildfire numbers
Richard Carr
Wildfire
Wildfire Season
Wildfires
Wildland Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News