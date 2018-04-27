Alberta fire season: a list of bans and advisories across the province

While the official start of wildfire season in Alberta was March 1, a long winter has meant the province had seen little in the way of fire activity until late April.

With snow melting and land drying out, fire risk is on the rise.

Here is a list of places across Alberta being affected by fire:

County of Forty Mile No. 8

An advisory was issued on April 24 for County of Forty Mile No. 8 as the spring fire hazard was said to be “very high to extreme” throughout the region.

“Recent wind and temperatures have dried all of the fine fuels causing rapid ignition in cured grass,” the advisory said.

Residents were asked not to burn unless it was “absolutely necessary” and to get a permit before starting.

County of Vermillion River

All fires aside from recreational and incinerator fires were banned in the County of Vermillion River as of April 27 as part of a partial fire ban.

“All other fires are prohibited and all previously issued fire permits are no longer valid,” officials said.

Burning in spite of the ban could result in a $300 fine.

Cypress County

Burning was restricted in Cypress County as of April 23, and fireworks were not permitted as part of a fire restriction notice.

“All outstanding fire permits are suspended until further notice and no new permits will be issued unless inspected and approved by the Cypress County Fire Chief or Deputy Fire Chief,” officials said.

MD of Acadia

A fire advisory for the MD of Acadia was issued April 21, with officials reminding residents not to leave fires unattended and be sure they’re fully extinguished before leaving.

Safe campfires were permitted in campgrounds and random camping areas, but officials said that could be restricted if conditions didn’t improve.

MD of Pincher Creek No. 9

The rapid snowmelt and warm, dry weather led officials to issue a fire advisory for the MD or Pincher Creek on April 27.

“The warm, dry weather means any fire start may spread, especially if there is wind. Added to that, the ground is still soft limiting the ability to use equipment to fight a fire.”

Officials reminded residents all burning, including fire pits, requires a permit.

Thorhild County

A fire ban was issued for Thorhild County on April 27, meaning all burning permits have been revoked.

“Propane barbeques will be allowed for cooking purposes only. And must be attended to at all times while in use,” the county said.

“Thorhild County urges everyone to use extreme caution when working or driving in grassy areas, be mindful of hot exhaust and keep vehicles clean and free of debris as smouldering debris can fall off and start fires.”

Two Hills County

A full fire ban was issued for Two Hills County on April 27 meaning all fire permits had been revoked.

Barrel burning, warming fires and open flames of any kind were included in the ban.

